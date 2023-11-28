Huckabee to Newsmax: GOP Call for Two-State 'Dumb Idea'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee took issue on Newsmax with members of the GOP calling for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Huckabee says, "Trump is an unconventional kind of person, as is Elon Musk. Elon Musk is not beholden to the traditional lanes of Democrat-Republican politics; thank God he isn't. Because that's what got us in the trouble we are currently in: you've got Republicans still talking about a two-state solution, which is one of the dumbest ideas. It will never work. We need to quit talking about it because you can't have two people holding the same plot of real estate when one of those parties believes the other should be completely annihilated — every one of them murdered."

The two-state solution involves creating an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, with the Palestinian Authority governing the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said during a meeting in Barcelona that the only "viable solution" for the future of Gaza to avoid a "power vacuum" is for the Palestinian Authority to hold elections and improve its governance, according to VOA News.

