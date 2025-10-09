Amb. Huckabee to Newsmax: Gaza Peace Deal Is Trump's Triumph

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee praised President Donald Trump for achieving what he called the impossible — brokering a comprehensive peace deal in the Middle East that includes the release of hostages from Gaza and an end to the war that has gripped the region for two years.

"I'm ecstatic with the news that President Trump has done what people thought not possible," Huckabee told Newsmax on Thursday. "He's made it so that the hostages are going to come home; there will be an end to the war in Gaza; and Hamas won't have a future there."

Huckabee emphasized that every aspect of the peace deal between Israel and the Hamas terrorists — from the ceasefire to the coordination between nations — was made possible because of Trump's personal leadership.

"Everything he said needed to happen, it's going to happen. And it's going to happen for one reason: that's because President Trump is the one who made this all work together," Huckabee said in an appearance on "National Report."

He credited the president for forging new relationships among regional powers and for standing firmly with Israel.

"Don't let anyone take this from him. This is his achievement, and he deserves the credit for it — all of the credit," Huckabee said.

While acknowledging the work of U.S. diplomats and aides, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Huckabee said that ultimate credit belongs to Trump.

"It's the quarterback that threw the touchdown pass — and that's Donald Trump," he said.

Huckabee, who has been serving as ambassador under Trump's second term, said the peace agreement will bring long-awaited relief to families of hostages, as well as stability to the region.

"How grateful I am to be able to serve with him, for him, and to see this incredible achievement that is going to mean the world to these families — and to the entire nation of Israel," he said.

Huckabee pointed to Trump's longstanding record of support for Israel, recalling key decisions from his first term such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, moving the U.S. Embassy there, and affirming Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

"He was so instrumental and historic in his efforts," Huckabee said. "Then in his second term, bringing really the end of the war with Iran by sending the B-2 bombers in at the very strategic moment. And now this historic peace agreement."

According to Huckabee, Trump's leadership has made him enormously popular in Israel.

"If Donald Trump were on the ballot in Israel, he would get 95% of the vote," Huckabee said, "and the 5% who didn't vote for him — they're all in insane asylums."

As part of the peace deal, all hostages — living and dead — held by Hamas are expected to be reunited with their families no later than Tuesday.

"We hope it's as early as Sunday, but certainly by Tuesday," Huckabee said, noting that logistical challenges remain. "These are people that have been starved and tortured for two years, so it's not going to be a minute too soon."

At issue is Hamas living up to its end of the bargain to produce all of the hostages at once, including locating those who are deceased. Israel has said 20 of the hostages remaining in Gaza are alive, and 28 are dead.

"I think we know that they will be able to produce all of the living hostages and I think most, if not all of the deceased hostages. But the deceased hostages will be the biggest challenge in some cases, just to make sure they know where they are," Huckabee said. "My prayer is that all of them, every hostage, deceased and living, will return to their families."

Huckabee added, "Both Israel and the United States will not rest and will never stop doing everything possible to make sure that all the hostages are discovered and brought home."

