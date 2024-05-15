Huckabee to Newsmax: Can't See 'Reasonable Jury' Convicting Trump in NYC

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday that while it's "great to see so many Republican stalwarts showing up to give their support" to Donald Trump at his New York trial, he can't see a "reasonable jury" convicting the former president.

"I think everybody, even the people who don't like Trump, are looking at this and scratching their heads and saying, 'Why on Earth are the taxpayers' dollars being used for such a ridiculous show?'" Huckabee said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "[Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg should be disbarred for this and so should [Judge] Juan Merchan.

"I call him Juan Merchant because he's going to make some money out of this through his daughter, who's making millions as a Democrat consultant. Merchan himself is a donor to [President Joe] Biden. This whole thing is really a travesty. It's an embarrassment, I think, to the judicial system and an embarrassment to truth and an embarrassment to the Democrats. It's only making Donald Trump stronger."

Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who has since become his arch-foe, faced fierce cross-examination while on the stand Tuesday. The 57-year-old star witness for the prosecution was convicted in 2018 of lying to Congress.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to quiet her claims of a sexual encounter in the run-up to the 2016 election. The former president has denied a sexual encounter with Daniels ever took place.

When asked if the jury believed Cohen's testimony, Huckabee said "this is a jury from New York that is about as maybe unbiased as I am about my daughter, so I'm not sure that there's going to be a decent trial."

"But let's just remember the good news is only one juror has to wake up enough through this nonsense and say, 'This is crazy. There is no crime,'" he said. "We're weeks into this trial. They haven't outlined anything that the president did wrong and the only witnesses they bring up basically, they might as well be from Cher's song 'Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves.'"

"No credible witnesses have testified," he continued. "Even the ones that the prosecutors brought did more good for Donald Trump than they did for the prosecution. So, I cannot imagine that a responsible, reasonable jury would look at what they've seen and say, 'Yep, there's a crime here.' I'd like to think that at least one of them, which is all it takes, one juror, would say, 'I'm not voting for this. I don't care how much I dislike Donald Trump or Republicans. I'm simply not going to completely lose my integrity by pretending that this is all OK, because it isn't OK.' "

