Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump's New York Fraud Case 'Is a Sham'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee stressed Friday on Newsmax that the case against former President Donald Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James "is a sham."

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the two-time Republican presidential candidate accused James of politically targeting Trump, stressing that the claims he overvalued his Manhattan properties were baseless.

"I hope an appellate court will throw the whole thing out," Huckabee said of the New York's investigation into The Trump Organization, which also alleges that Trump inflated his net worth to get favorable terms on loans.

"Look, I've been a Trump supporter. There's no secret about that. Stuff like this just makes me dig in deeper, and I think it does for a lot of Americans," he continued. "We see what this is. This is a sham."

Huckabee specifically pointed out that James announced during her campaign that she would target Trump and his business, now operated by his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

"Now, what kind of equal justice is that?" Huckabee asked. "It's not about justice. It's about getting him. And to ridiculously claim that his property is only worth $18 million ... it's probably somewhere north of $500 million."

Arthur F. Engoron, a judge for the New York Supreme Court's first district, sided with James last week that Trump committed fraud when he allegedly overvalued his asserts as much as $2.2 billion a year.

If upheld, the ruling could force Trump to give up Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, several golf courses, and a suburban estate. He is almost certain to appeal.

Meanwhile, the former president and his legal team defended The Trump Organization on Monday after he lost an attempt to delay the trial on six other claims made by James' team in their lawsuit.

The New York attorney general's office has stated that it is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in the state.

