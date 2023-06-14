×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike huckabee | donald trump | joe biden | doj | crime | joe biden

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: People 'Sick' of Trump Persecution

By    |   Wednesday, 14 June 2023 07:19 PM EDT

Former GOP presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday that the American people are "sick" of former President Donald Trump's persecution by Democrats and political rivals.

"What we're seeing now is this unrelenting attack on President Trump, and I think we're seeing across the country is that people are sick of it. They're not stupid," Huckabee said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday. "Americans have a deep sense of fairness about them.

"They may not like Donald Trump; but what they really hate is what they see happening because they know that if they can do this to Donald Trump, they can — and they will — do it to them, too."

A grand jury indicted Trump last week for mishandling documents after leaving office in 2021, making him the first current or former president in history to face federal charges.

"I don't think [President] Joe Biden thinks he can beat Donald Trump," he said. "So he's got to destroy him, and he's using all of the powers of government that every taxpayer pays for in order to do it.

"Donald Trump is right — this is election interference. But it's more than that. It's also a level of corruption the likes of which we've never seen before."

Huckabee said that Biden said "the quiet part out loud" when he told a reporter months ago that he and the government "have to demonstrate that [Trump] will not take power ... if he does run. I'm making sure he, under the legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next president again."

"[Biden] sort of called where he was going to put the shot — almost like a pool player who said, I'm going to take it and put it in the corner pocket," Huckabee said. "I mean, that's what he said he was going to do, just like he said that he was not going to give $1 billion dollars to Ukraine unless they fired a prosecutor that was snooping around on his son. He openly said what he was going to do, and he gets away with it."

Huckabee said the national press is also complicit and that Trump's characterization that the news media is the "enemy of the people" is correct.

"Donald Trump was right when he said the vast majority of today's press have become the 'enemy of the people' because they're not only telling lies, but they're also not telling the truth," he said. "It's a double whammy, and it's a dangerous thing to a government like ours that needs responsible media people shining the light on corruption and evil, but doing it without a sense of advocacy, but doing it with a sense of genuine justice."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former GOP presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday that the American people are "sick" of former President Donald Trump's persecution by Democrats and political rivals.
mike huckabee, donald trump, joe biden, doj, crime, joe biden
502
2023-19-14
Wednesday, 14 June 2023 07:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved