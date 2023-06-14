Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: People 'Sick' of Trump Persecution

Former GOP presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday that the American people are "sick" of former President Donald Trump's persecution by Democrats and political rivals.

"What we're seeing now is this unrelenting attack on President Trump, and I think we're seeing across the country is that people are sick of it. They're not stupid," Huckabee said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday. "Americans have a deep sense of fairness about them.

"They may not like Donald Trump; but what they really hate is what they see happening because they know that if they can do this to Donald Trump, they can — and they will — do it to them, too."

A grand jury indicted Trump last week for mishandling documents after leaving office in 2021, making him the first current or former president in history to face federal charges.

"I don't think [President] Joe Biden thinks he can beat Donald Trump," he said. "So he's got to destroy him, and he's using all of the powers of government that every taxpayer pays for in order to do it.

"Donald Trump is right — this is election interference. But it's more than that. It's also a level of corruption the likes of which we've never seen before."

Huckabee said that Biden said "the quiet part out loud" when he told a reporter months ago that he and the government "have to demonstrate that [Trump] will not take power ... if he does run. I'm making sure he, under the legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next president again."

"[Biden] sort of called where he was going to put the shot — almost like a pool player who said, I'm going to take it and put it in the corner pocket," Huckabee said. "I mean, that's what he said he was going to do, just like he said that he was not going to give $1 billion dollars to Ukraine unless they fired a prosecutor that was snooping around on his son. He openly said what he was going to do, and he gets away with it."

Huckabee said the national press is also complicit and that Trump's characterization that the news media is the "enemy of the people" is correct.

"Donald Trump was right when he said the vast majority of today's press have become the 'enemy of the people' because they're not only telling lies, but they're also not telling the truth," he said. "It's a double whammy, and it's a dangerous thing to a government like ours that needs responsible media people shining the light on corruption and evil, but doing it without a sense of advocacy, but doing it with a sense of genuine justice."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!