Huckabee to Newsmax: Indictment 'Not Just' About Trump

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax Monday that “it’s very important” for Americans to understand that former President Donald Trump’s indictment “is not just about Donald Trump.”

“This is about every one of us freedom-loving Americans who think that once government begins to weaponize its power and go after its political enemies, instead of against real criminals, that we've got a problem,” Huckabee said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “Alvin Bragg is up there going after Donald Trump — there are people being murdered on the streets of New York every day. He seems oblivious to that, and he goes after a political enemy because he promised that he would in his political campaign.”

“It's disgusting, outrageous, and I hope that a lot of Americans, including some fair-minded Democrats, will see through it,” he added.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday on charges stemming from hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The indictment was sealed, but Reuters reported on Friday that a judge authorized Bragg to make it public.

Trump has said the multiple investigations into him and his company, as well as the Manhattan indictment, are politically motivated and designed to keep him from winning another term in the White House.

Responding to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who tweeted that Trump will be given the chance to prove his innocence, Huckabee said that’s not the way the American legal system works.

“This is really turning our entire system of jurisprudence on its head,” he said. “The fundamental thing is that we're all entitled to due process, but, more than that, we enter into any type of indictment or accusation with the presumption that we are innocent and the burden of proof lies with the accuser, not with the accused.”

“We are innocent up until the time that a jury of our peers finds us guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” he continued. “That's a pretty high standard, which is the way it ought to be and the way that we’ve practiced it since the founding of our country. These Republicans who are sitting on their hands and not speaking out against this nonsense and demanding that Nancy Pelosi take a ninth grade civics course, maybe just read the Constitution and find out what it says.”

The former Arkansas governor joked that Pelosi may not be able to consult the Constitution to clear up the confusion.

“I'm convinced that she took the Constitution and tore it in half thinking she was tearing another Trump State of the Union speech in half,” he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!