Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Dismissing Charges in Trump Case a 'Good Start'

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee quashed six counts in the Georgia 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others, which is a "good start," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said.

"I'm glad some of these charges have been dropped. They all ought to be dropped — they're nonsense. They are the result of a political attack on President Trump, trying to keep him off the ballot," Huckabee said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"And this is from Democrats who are afraid they can't beat him, so they somehow want to just use the power of government to provide voters an opportunity to avoid having to make the decision. This is outrageous. It's an attack on the true sense of America."

The ruling by McAfee is a blow for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who already is facing an effort to have her removed from the prosecution due to her romantic relationship with a colleague. It's the first time charges in any of Trump's four criminal cases have been dismissed, with the judge saying prosecutors failed to provide enough detail about the alleged crime.

Huckabee said Democrats are using the "power of government to try to rig an election."

"When I hear people like Liz Cheney talk about threat to democracy, I'm thinking there's no greater threat to democracy than having politicians, Democrat politicians, use the power of government to try to rig an election" he said. "That's what this is. It's the ultimate election interference, and people ought to be appalled by it.

"I think its why Trump's numbers keep going up. And I hope that people will recognize this is not a minor thing. This is when an incumbent president, Joe Biden, is trying to destroy the possibility of having Donald Trump on the ballot, and that is truly a threat to democracy."

The sprawling indictment charges Trump and more than a dozen other defendants with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The case uses a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers, and other aides of a "criminal enterprise" to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 election to Biden.