WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike huckabee | donald trump | gag order | fines | manhattan | criminal trial | joe biden

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump Should Pay Fines in $1 Bills

By    |   Friday, 03 May 2024 10:25 AM EDT

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax he has an idea how Donald Trump should pay the fines for violating a gag order that prohibits the former president from talking about witnesses and jurors in the Manhattan criminal trial.

"Judge [Juan] Merchan, who is just such a loon, keeps fining Trump for the gag order," he said during a Friday appearance on "Wake Up America."

"Trump ought to go in there, if they fine him $9,000, take $10,000 in $1 bills, throw it up on Judge Merchan's desk and say 'Here, Judge keep the change.' I mean, it's just, this is so ridiculous. I know it's going to get overturned on appeal, but it's a sad thing it has to go to that. Donald Trump is being targeted, but it's just every single day a reminder that what they're doing to Trump is what they want to do to the rest of us who love this country and want to see us return to a level and get on the right side of sanity."

Huckabee praised Trump for delivering pizzas to a New York City firehouse after court on Thursday.

"I just love Donald Trump for stuff like this," he said. "I mean, who else goes in court all day and then, instead of going home and just taking a hot bath, goes and delivers pizza to first responders and shakes their hands and presses the flesh with him. But this is classic Donald Trump. Joe Biden is hiding in the White House. He does about one event a week and then the rest of the time, I don't know where the heck he is. Donald Trump is busy. He's visible.

"The last time I saw Joe Biden was on a cover of a milk carton, he's been missing so much, and today, he has taken off and going back on vacation. What a mess."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax he has an idea how Donald Trump should pay the fines for violating a gag order that prohibits the former president from talking about witnesses and jurors in the Manhattan criminal trial.
mike huckabee, donald trump, gag order, fines, manhattan, criminal trial, joe biden, vacation
368
2024-25-03
Friday, 03 May 2024 10:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved