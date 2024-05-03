Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump Should Pay Fines in $1 Bills

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax he has an idea how Donald Trump should pay the fines for violating a gag order that prohibits the former president from talking about witnesses and jurors in the Manhattan criminal trial.

"Judge [Juan] Merchan, who is just such a loon, keeps fining Trump for the gag order," he said during a Friday appearance on "Wake Up America."

"Trump ought to go in there, if they fine him $9,000, take $10,000 in $1 bills, throw it up on Judge Merchan's desk and say 'Here, Judge keep the change.' I mean, it's just, this is so ridiculous. I know it's going to get overturned on appeal, but it's a sad thing it has to go to that. Donald Trump is being targeted, but it's just every single day a reminder that what they're doing to Trump is what they want to do to the rest of us who love this country and want to see us return to a level and get on the right side of sanity."

Huckabee praised Trump for delivering pizzas to a New York City firehouse after court on Thursday.

"I just love Donald Trump for stuff like this," he said. "I mean, who else goes in court all day and then, instead of going home and just taking a hot bath, goes and delivers pizza to first responders and shakes their hands and presses the flesh with him. But this is classic Donald Trump. Joe Biden is hiding in the White House. He does about one event a week and then the rest of the time, I don't know where the heck he is. Donald Trump is busy. He's visible.

"The last time I saw Joe Biden was on a cover of a milk carton, he's been missing so much, and today, he has taken off and going back on vacation. What a mess."

