Huckabee to Newsmax: SCOTUS Will Decide Trump's D.C. Case

Former President Donald Trump's case on charges related to the 2020 presidential election will probably reach the Supreme Court, which will rule in his favor on the basis of free speech, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee predicted Thursday before Trump's arraignment in Washington, D.C.

"I don't think anybody has any idea that there will be a fair trial in D.C., for Donald Trump," Huckabee told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think he will lose at the court level. I think he'll lose, maybe, at the appellate level. But if this goes to the Supreme Court, this well could be a 9-0 decision based on free speech and the right of belief. This is really what this case is about."

Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington at 4 p.m. ET for arraignment on four criminal charges in connection with special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump's hearing will be before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, while his trial is being held under U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who Huckabee said should probably recuse herself, but likely won't.

Last year, Chutkan, appointed by former President Barack Obama appointee, was labeled by the Associated Press as the "toughest punisher" of defendants charged with offenses related to Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the U.S. Capitol.

However, it's a potential connection with President Joe Biden's son Hunter that's sparking calls for Chutkan to recuse herself.

She was employed at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner from 2002 until her confirmation as a federal judge in 2014, and Hunter Biden worked at the firm from 2009 to 2014.

Meanwhile, Huckabee said Trump has the right to believe and speak as he wishes, saying "that's what he's being charged with, criminally."

Huckabee added: "If that's the case, this is no longer about Donald Trump. This is about your pastor getting up in the pulpit and saying what he believes in because he believes it, and because he said it, getting criminally charged."

Trump, meanwhile, posted on his social media page Wednesday a demand that the trial's location be changed. Huckabee said he agrees.

"Jack Smith is not doing this just, 'Oh, I think we'll go to D.C.,' Huckabee said. "This is intentional. It's home cooking. They know that in D.C., Democrats always going to be treated favorably and a Republican is going to get it stuck to him. And that's why I think all these charges are coming."

But the "bigger issue" is that Biden's Department of Justice is "going against his likely opponent in the 2024 election," said Huckabee. "This is mind-boggling that people are not just stunned that you would have a sitting president, a former opponent of the person now that you're going after, in a criminal charge in order to keep him from being your opponent. This is the stuff of third-world banana republics, not the United States."

Huckabee, a former Republican presidential candidate, spoke out Thursday against presidential debates after the Republican National Committee released its guidelines for the second presidential primary debate.

"I think the whole debate process is a sham," he said. "It's a game show. It's not a debate. It's a forum. It's all about the moderators. They spend three minutes asking a question and then turn to the person who had the guts to run and say, 'You have 30 seconds to give an answer to my three-minute question,' and they pick the questions."

Huckabee said the debates should be scrapped.

"Candidates should get on the stage," he said. "They all get exactly the same amount of time, and they use it the way they want. They ask each other questions, and we have a real debate. What we have now is nothing more than a TV show."