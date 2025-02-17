Huckabee to Newsmax: Everyone in Trump Team on Same Page in Mideast Policy

Everyone in the Trump administration is on the same page in its Middle East policy that Iran is the threat and has to be handled, Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Monday.

Huckabee, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to be the ambassador to Israel, told "Wake Up America" that the president "has made it very clear that Iran is the threat, it has to dealt with. They are the ones who are the destabilizer in the Middle East and they have destabilized the situation not just for Israel but for all ... of their Moslem neighbors."

Huckabee reiterated that "the world is a dangerous place because of the Iran nuclear threat and because of the fact that they continue to say their goal is to not only to annihilate Israel but to ultimately annihilate the United States."

The former Arkansas governor also insisted that there is "no doubt" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will get more aggressive in his demands for Hamas.

Huckabee said that this is so because there is a vast difference between the current American administration and the previous one, saying that when Joe Biden was president there was such a schizophrenic foreign policy as it related to Israel."

Huckabee said that "one day the Biden administration would say, 'we are with you, 100%, iron-clad agreement.' The next day they would be lecturing Israel on how to prosecute the war."

This, he said, "was the most bizarre and just really confusing policy that this country could have put forth."

Huckabee contrasted that to Trump's policies now that he is in office, which "are quite clear. There's no ambiguity about it."

He said that this clarity of support "has given the Israelis a clear understanding that this is a situation [in which] they have the green light to do what they need to do to get their hostages out and to end forever, not just temporarily ... the threat of Hamas.

Huckabee also spoke about a meeting he organized when Netanyahu was visiting Washington, D.C., with in an intimate group of about a dozen leaders from the U.S. Christian Evangelical community.

The former governor said that Israel knows that some of its best friends in the world are Evangelical Christians in the U.S and that Netanyahu appreciates greatly the support he receives from that community.

