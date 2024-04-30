WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mike huckabee | columbia | campus | protests | israel | divest | parents

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Parents Need to File Lawsuits Against Columbia

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 02:55 PM EDT

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that "parents ought to be filing lawsuits against Columbia and civil lawsuits against these students for denying their own children an opportunity to get an education."

On Tuesday, pro-Palestinian demonstrators broke into Hamilton Hall at Columbia University and renamed it Hind's Hall. Hinds refers to Hind Rajab, a six-year-old who was killed during an Israeli airstrike in January.

Columbia administrators asked that only essential workers and students residing in dorms enter the campus, further disrupting the learning environment. The demonstrators are calling on the university to divest from all companies doing business with Israel.

Huckabee, a former presidential candidate in 2016, said the protests have reached a fever pitch because the administrators "don't do anything."

"If there are no consequences, you will continue to have this kind of behavior. The only thing that would stop it would be serious consequences," Huckabee said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Huckabee stressed that only charging the violent protestors with felonies would put a stop to the mayhem. "Permanent expulsion from the school, forfeiture of everything they've spent, and publicly identify them so employers will never hire these people," he added.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 02:55 PM
