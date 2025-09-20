Ambassador Huckabee to Newsmax: Charlie Kirk 'Is Loved in Israel'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Newsmax that there are countless numbers of Charlie Kirk fans in Israel.

Huckabee told "Saturday Agenda" that the assassinated conservative leader had a strong connection with the people of Israel. "Charlie is loved in Israel. You wouldn't think that 8,000 miles away, that somehow Charlie's death would have such an impact."

The ambassador shared an experience from the previous night: "I was at a Shabbat dinner just last night in Jerusalem. And there were several teenagers, part of the family, every one of them were big fans of Charlie Kirk. Charlie has been to Israel many times. He was here when the embassy was moved in 2018."

Huckabee said Kirk stood fast with Israel. "He was a strong supporter of the relationship with Israel. And Charlie just understood biblical convictions like no other."

Kirk was killed by a single assassin's bullet while appearing at a campus event in Utah. His alleged assailant is being held without bond and faces the death penalty if convicted of the charges against him.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday in Arizona, where Kirk and his family lived. Newsmax plans extended coverage of the memorial beginning at noon ET.

Huckabee said, "He is going to be missed incredibly."

