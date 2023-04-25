×
Tags: mike huckabee | asa hutchinson | donald trump | president | 2024 nomination | republican

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Prefer Trump Over 'Friend' Hutchinson

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 12:15 PM EDT

Mike Huckabee told Newsmax that his friend Asa Hutchinson, also a former governor of Arkansas, is making a mistake by running as an anti-Donald Trump candidate while seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

Huckabee made his comments Tuesday on "Wake Up America" a day before Hutchinson is expected to officially announce his bid for the 2024 nomination.

Asked if it is the right time for Hutchinson to run, Huckabee said: "Well, Asa believes it is. He's a friend of mine, but he's decided that his lane is to be the anti-Trump candidate. I'm not sure that's a good lane.

"I've made it very clear I support Donald Trump for reelection for a host of reasons, not the least of which is he was an outstanding president ... and he did it, by the way, against all head winds.

"He was constantly being persecuted and prosecuted for nonsense. And yet he got up every day and he got things done. I'd like to see him have his second term."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


