Amb. Huckabee to Newsmax: Protesters Need 'Moral Conscience'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sharply rebuked anti-Israel protesters across the United States and condemned Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for accusing Israel of "genocide" in Gaza, telling Newsmax such claims are "idiotic" and deeply misinformed.

In an interview Thursday on "National Report," Huckabee expressed dismay over what he called a "heartbreaking level of ignorance" among anti-Israel demonstrators.

"When people are shouting things like 'From the river to the sea,' they couldn't tell you which river and which sea and what it is they would be achieving if they were able to get from the river to the sea, other than the annihilation of the state of Israel," Huckabee said.

He added, "Most of these people have no clue what the real issues are in the Middle East."

Huckabee condemned pro-Palestinian protests still erupting across U.S. cities — even on the two-year mark of the terrorist slaughter of more than 1,200 Israelis earlier this week. He challenged demonstrators to "come for a visit with open eyes and open ears" and face the harsh realities of the Middle East.

"They might be shocked," he added, "though I'm not sure they have the capacity to see it in reality."

"Are they really rallying for people to be raped in front of their children? For women to be massacred and mutilated? For elderly people to be set afire in their wheelchairs?" Huckabee asked. "Do they want babies to be beheaded and burned in ovens? Because that's what happened on October the 7th."

"When they cheer for Hamas and for Israel to lose," he said, "they're cheering for the most heinous things that have happened in history. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. Be armed with the facts, learn something, quit speaking out of such incredible ignorance, and start speaking with a moral conscience."

Turning his attention to Tlaib's remarks accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, Huckabee called the statement "idiotic" and disconnected from reality. He was reacting to Tlaib's comments on Wednesday that also accused Israel of war crimes in Gaza while calling for an arms embargo.

"If Israel wanted to do genocide, they could have done it in 2 1/2 hours," he said. "Gaza is the size of Las Vegas. They've got plenty of military capacity."

Huckabee added that those truly suffering from starvation in Gaza are the hostages held by Hamas.

"If anyone's starving in Gaza, you know who it is? The hostages. Why didn't she mention them?" he asked. "They're starving. Have you seen their pictures? They're the only ones that we know for absolute certain have been starved and they've been starved by Hamas."

He accused Hamas of stealing "over 90% of the humanitarian food" sent into Gaza and selling it to civilians who were supposed to receive it for free.

"It would have been nice if the congresswoman had spent a little time condemning Hamas, demanding they release the hostages," Huckabee said. "She needs to sit this one out."

