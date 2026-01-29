Rep. Haridopolos to Newsmax: Skeptical on Deal Being Reached on Shutdown

Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he is skeptical that President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will reach a deal to avert a government shutdown tied to funding for the Department of Homeland Security, even as he left the door open to possible compromises.

"Well, I'm a little skeptical right now at this point, only because of the realities of what the Democrats are playing with," Haridopolos said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Early," when asked whether a shutdown could be avoided.

Trump and Schumer, D-N.Y., are reportedly moving toward a possible agreement that would negotiate new restrictions on federal immigration agents and potentially split DHS funding from a broader package of spending measures needed to keep other parts of the government funded.

Haridopolos said Trump is willing to negotiate to keep the government running, while maintaining that immigration enforcement must continue.

"He is a pragmatic person. He knows that ICE is essential to take bad people off the streets," Haridopolos said.

"And if he has to, he might cut a deal with the Democrats to make sure that our government is operating and we continue our operations around the country," he added.

Haridopolos also pushed back on comments from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who has called for ICE agents to "come home," demanded new leadership at DHS, and said Congress should not approve additional DHS funding without major reforms.

Haridopolos said a shutdown fight would hurt the country and said Washington should reach an agreement.

"Well, it's incredibly frustrating. We all know that we need to keep the government open," he said.

"We need to strike a deal to make sure that we keep the government open," the congressman continued. "We are on an economic roll right now. The last thing we need is Washington getting in the way."

He tied the dispute to events in Minneapolis, calling for investigations that extend beyond the shooting death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

"I think there should be an investigation of what happened in Minneapolis on both sides of the street, not just the shooting here, but the organized effort by professional protesters to disrupt an entire city and stop bad men and women from being arrested who came here illegally," he said.

Asked about calls for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to be fired, Haridopolos defended her performance and described the assignment as difficult.

"Well, she's got a very challenging job, to say the least," he said. "Local law enforcement works with ICE. Get the bad guys off the street. Kristi Noem is doing her job."

