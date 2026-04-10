Rep. Mike Flood to Newsmax: Trump's 'Bold Moves' on Iran Could Bring Peace

President Donald Trump is "making bold moves" in Iran "that could shape peace in the Middle East for a long time," Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Flood praised Trump's handling of escalating tensions with Iran, arguing that the president is finally confronting a decades-long threat that previous administrations failed to resolve.

"I think a lot of people, especially older Americans, that have been putting up with this junk since 1979, they're sick of it," Flood said, recounting a recent conversation with a military veteran who told him it was "time to take out the trash" in reference to Iran.

He added that Americans, particularly those who have watched Iran's actions since 1979, are ready for decisive leadership.

Flood emphasized that Trump's strategy represents a break from past approaches, noting that while presidents across both parties have long identified Iran as a major threat, Trump is taking concrete action.

"Now we have a president that's willing to deal with it," Flood told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Christina Thompson.

"He's making bold moves that could shape peace in the Middle East for a long time, and his track record is really good."

The Nebraska congressman also addressed concerns about rising gas prices tied to the conflict, acknowledging that Americans are feeling short-term economic pressure.

However, he argued the impact will be temporary and ultimately outweighed by long-term stability.

"There's going to be a temporary bump … it's painful, but I do think it is truly temporary," Flood said, expressing confidence that energy prices will stabilize once the situation with Iran is resolved.

Flood said constituents in his state understand the tradeoffs, especially compared to what he described as energy policies under former President Joe Biden.

He noted that many Americans see the current price increases as directly tied to national security efforts, rather than domestic policy decisions.

"They understand why we have this little blip right now, and the benefit we might be getting out of it," he said.

Beyond foreign policy, Flood also weighed in on growing calls for transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case, voicing support for releasing related files and holding those involved accountable.

"I think Americans of both parties, doesn't matter your location of the country, they want to see the files released," he said, adding that the responsibility ultimately lies with the Justice Department.

Looking ahead, Flood warned that ongoing battles in Washington — particularly over government funding and reconciliation — could have lasting consequences.

He criticized Democrats for forcing Republicans to rely on budget procedures he described as flawed and short-sighted.

Still, the congressman expressed optimism that Congress will move forward on key priorities, including national security measures and surveillance authorities, in the coming weeks.

As tensions abroad and political fights at home continue, Flood made clear he believes Trump's assertive leadership is resonating with Americans and could have lasting global impact.

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