Eruzione to Newsmax: 4 Nations Final 'Great' Despite Team USA Loss

By    |   Friday, 21 February 2025 01:03 PM EST

Mike Eruzione, who captained the USA 1980 Winter Olympics hockey team that won the "Miracle on Ice" match against the Soviet Union, told Newsmax on Friday that the United States hockey team played "a great, great hockey game" Thursday despite a 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

Eruzione, the honorary captain of Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off, said on "National Report" that "it was a great honor for me … to be a part of it." 

"You know, anytime you have an opportunity to represent your country and be a part of moments like that is clearly, clearly very special," Eruzione said. "Obviously, we didn't get the end result that we wanted, but it was a great, great hockey game and two great countries and it just shows to me how far we've come in the sport of ice hockey.

"You know, we enter tournaments now as one of the favorites, the growth of the game, the skill level, the talent that they have and the heart that they played with."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

