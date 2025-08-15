Alaska Gov. Dunleavy to Newsmax: Trump 'Dispelled' Russia Rumors

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, told Newsmax he had a brief but significant meeting with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One on Friday, just ahead of Trump's high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Dunleavy said he was able to speak with Trump about reports of using Alaska as leverage in peace talks with Russia. During that "brief meeting," Dunleavy said Trump "dispelled" rumors that he was considering offering Russia access to Alaska's oil, gas, and minerals in an effort to reach a ceasefire deal with Putin.

"There are some rumors out there that the federal government was going to sign agreements with the Russians on Alaska minerals," Dunleavy said. "There was also rumor that the Russians were going to start to ship Alaskan gas. All those rumors were dispelled."

Shortly after Dunleavy's departure from the plane, the Russian delegation arrived.

"The Russian plane landed with Vladimir Putin on it," he said. "Those two met and stood for a little while on a podium. Pictures were taken and then they got into their vehicles."

From there, Trump and the Russian president proceeded to discussions that Dunleavy said he hopes will produce "a just peace" to end the war in Ukraine.

Despite the brevity of the meeting, Dunleavy said it was an honor to have Trump in Alaska at such a pivotal moment.

"Nonetheless, it was great to see the president in Alaska," he said.

