Rep. Mike Collins to Newsmax: 'Lawsuit Abuse' Raising Costs

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 11:51 AM EDT

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that legislators must address "lawsuit abuse," which he said is a key factor in rising costs for small businesses that are then passed onto customers.

In an article for The Daily Caller last week, Collins blamed "billboard attorneys" for filing lawsuits against small businesses for rising costs at grocery stores and in the insurance industry.

"Lawsuit abuse drives up costs for every family in America ... it raises prices on groceries and costs the average American family more than $4,000 each year," Collins wrote, citing a study conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform (ILR).

Collins told Newsmax's "National Report" on Wednesday, "This is an issue that I've been fighting for for decades."

He noted that "as a small businessman in Georgia in the transportation industry, we have felt this firsthand from our industry of what these billboard attorneys, these trial lawyers, are out there doing to our insurance costs."

Collins added that "numbers just started popping up" once he "started investigating on what was going on."

He said, "Everything from groceries to your insurance from an American family standpoint continues to rise. And it does cost them over $4,000 a year just for this excess litigation that is going on."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 02 April 2025 11:51 AM
