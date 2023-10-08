Rep. Collins to Newsmax: Hamas Will Feel US 'Wrath' If Americans Harmed

Hamas will "feel the wrath of the United States of America" if it harms any of the Americans it is holding hostage in the war with Israel, Rep. Mike Collins told Newsmax Sunday.

"We've got over a dozen, several dozen Americans that are being held hostage right now by Hamas," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Lord help them, don't touch a single American because they will feel the wrath of the United States. That's Mike Collins talking, but I can guarantee you that's the sentiment of the House."

The congressman said it's important that the United States remain solidly behind Israel, but at the same time, he agrees with former President Donald Trump who said Saturday's attacks and the ensuing war in Israel is "more evidence of failure from this administration that started way back even with the Afghanistan debacle."

The administration's weaknesses, he added, have "done nothing but emboldened our enemies around the world, and I'm afraid that's not the end of it."

Trump, like many Republicans, is blaming the $6 billion hostage deal that President Joe Biden reached with Iran, which received the embargoed money in exchange for five American hostages, and Collins said he agrees.

"I'm a businessman, and to me, that's just like telling somebody that you've got a line of credit now," said Collins. "As soon as you get that line of credit you're going to start using it. As a matter of fact, you probably already had laid out what you were going to do with that credit, and it's the same thing."

He added that he can't believe that the Biden administration thinks that the American people "are so stupid" that they can't see what's going on.

"I think they've been seeing through everything, including the southern border, which is probably why [Biden] all of a sudden decided to put up 20 miles of barrier," said Collins. "You know what's so dangerous? The fact that we don't know who has been coming across that border that may want to have ill intentions or want to harm us."

And now, "everything's on hold" in the House of Representatives because there is no speaker, so that must be taken care of as quickly as possible, the congressman said.

"I wish we could have stayed and have taken care of that last week," he said. "You never know what is going to come around the corner."

Further, the House must "clean up the mess" with the appropriations bill, and "now you've got another mess here," Collins said.

"What we need to make sure that we do right now is to make sure Israel knows we've got their back," he said. "The United States was put on this Earth to protect Israel. That's what we need to make sure that they know that we're there to do that, and we need to make sure that we get our House in order on our end."

