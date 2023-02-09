Rep. Collins to Newsmax: Biden's Social Security Claims 'Outright Falsehood'

President Joe Biden's State of the Union claims about Republicans wanting to do away with Social Security and Medicare were an "outright falsehood," and if he wants to speak about the national debt limit, he and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy need to work together to iron out the details, Rep. Mike Collins said on Newsmax Thursday.

"For all nights for me not to wear my boots to something, the more that man spoke, the deeper it got in there," the Georgia Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "We're not going to pass just a clean debt limit increase. That's not going to happen. We're also not going to take away Social Security for people who have paid into that system."

Further, Biden's claims are "just an old, tired Democrat talking point," said Collins, and he thinks people see through that.

"They understand that when inflation is over 13% and they've lost over $7,400 in annual income due to the increase in inflation — whether it's gas or the spending spree that this administration has been on for the last two years, there's not much that he can say," said Collins. "When President Biden starts touting those old talking points, American people aren't buying that."

But Biden and McCarthy need to identify what is negotiable. And if the nation doesn't cut its spending, its debt is the country's main threat, he added.

The omnibus spending bill passed last fall, meanwhile, has given government agencies free amounts of cash without any accountability, said Collins.

"That's why we need to get back to passing a budget, which [Biden] has not even proposed. It is late. And then we need to start passing these appropriation bills."

Collins also discussed the Chinese spy balloon that made its way across the United States last week, telling Newsmax that it posed a threat because the "No. 1 enemy to the Communist Chinese Party is the United States of America."

Further, he said he can't understand why the balloon was allowed to travel across the country before it was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean.

"We just left an Oversight Committee not more than two hours ago, and that is the No. 1 talk," he said. "It is about China, and we need to investigate exactly what was on that balloon and find out exactly what they were doing. Americans have many questions about how this was allowed to take place."

