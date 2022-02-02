Rep. Mike Cloud to Newsmax: ATF Keeping Records of 1 Billion Gun Owners

Rep. Mike Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that he and other GOP lawmakers discovered the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is keeping a digital database of 54.7-million-gun records collected from shops throughout the country that went out of business.

"We found out 54 million records had been collected in the last year, and we thought that seems like a whole lot," Cloud said during "Stinchfield" on Wednesday. "So, we sent a letter, started investigation on it. [We] got that reply back, and nearly 1 billion records [have been] collected, and about 90% of those have been digitized into a digital database already."

Cloud said, while a federal registry for gun owners is currently illegal, this seems like it is what the agency is doing.

"The law states that [when] you go buy a gun that store will keep your records on file for 20 years in case some crime record shows up with it, and then they'll be able to trace, and find out who owned it," Cloud said. "Well, if that store goes out of business, those records go to the federal government. But recently, the Biden administration said, 'you know, we want to keep those records forever.'"

Cloud said he and the other lawmakers are continuing to investigate how this is happening, because people are losing trust in the government for taking more and more authority.

"The American people have lost trust in this government," he said. "We've seen the Department of Justice go after parents at school board meetings; we've seen FISA [court warrant] abuse over the last [few years]; we've seen the IRS target conservatives.

"Anytime you see the government take authority, they always do it out of altruistic means. They'll say, 'we're here, we're trying to protect you, and to help stop crime,' but we know this administration is not the law-and-order administration. It is, if anything, the reverse of that.

"So, there are a lot of calls for concern here."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said recently he wants to give the ATF $1.5 billion to "stop the spread and scourge of guns."

"Only the ATF's long arm can reach out to the gun dealers and gun traffickers," Schumer said. "I will be pushing for $1.5 billion to go to the ATF to focus on gun violence."

Cloud said the left will use the issue to go after lawful gun owners by building a federal gun registry.

"This is not the law-and-order party coming from the left at all," Cloud said. "This attempt to build a gun registry is very suspicious, and certainly could be used to come after Americans, law-abiding Americans."

