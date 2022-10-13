Rep. Carey to Newsmax: Biden 'All Wrong' on Energy

The news that Honda and South Korean LG Energy Solution are building a large electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio is a major investment that is good for jobs, but President Joe Biden, who touted the construction this week as being vital to his economic agenda's backbone, has got it "all wrong" on energy, Rep. Mike Carey said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"This is a major investment," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This comes on the heels of it being 45 years since Honda made its initial investment in Ohio. It will be in Fayette County, which is just about 15 minutes south of Columbus, so we're looking at about 2,500 jobs going into that area, not to mention the spinoff jobs."

Honda announced Tuesday that it picked Fayette County for its $3.5 billion plant for the EV batteries, and said it also plans to retool three of its other plants in Ohio, for $700 million, to build electric vehicles and provide their components, reports The Columbus Dispatch.

The battery plant will hire 2,200 workers. The retooled plants, where $700 million will be invested, will add 327 employees. Honda says it and LG are committed to spending at least $3.5 billion on the new factory, but that the could eventually reach $4.4 billion.

The new plant will be built in the Mid-West Mega Commerce Center, near Jeffersonville, located about 40 miles southwest of Columbus and 70 miles northeast of Cincinnati, reports The Dispatch.

Carey noted that the announcement earlier this year from Intel that it is investing billions in chip factories in Ohio shows "we're doing well here in the Buckeye State."

But even with the announcement of the Honda/LG joint venture, Biden still has it "all wrong" with energy, whether it's with the shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline or stopping exploration into natural resources, Carey said.

"We see that at the pump, and I think you know that's the one thing voters across Ohio, I don't care what party they are, that's the one thing they're talking about," Carey said. "We've got to do a little better job, and I think with [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy and everybody else we've got coming into this next Congress, I think we'll have some oversight and say, Hey, listen, we got to get back on track here."

Even with the opportunities that are coming in with Honda and Intel, the cost of gas alone may make it difficult for people to commute to work, said Carey.

"The cost of everything has gone up," he said. "I think people, whether it's baby formula, whether it's a cost of bread, or whether a cost of just going out to dinner, people are seeing the effects of this administration."

Carey also slammed the administration for blaming Republicans for many problems including crime, the border, and gas prices, and particularly the Inflation Reduction Act and its call to spend millions hiring 87,000 IRS agents to conduct audits.

"They are going to target small moms and pops [businesses] across the country," said Carey. "This is bad policy. Kevin McCarthy outlined this with our Commitment to America. One of the first things that we're going to do once we take control of the House is eliminating those 87,000 IRS agents."