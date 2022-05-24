Rep. Mike Carey to Newsmax: Biden's Walk Back on Taiwan Remarks 'Indicative' of Administration Policies

Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Monday night that President Joe Biden's walk back of comments that the United States would militarily defend Taiwan if China attacked are "indicative" of the way his administration has handled crises in foreign and domestic policies.

"I'd like to find out who is the person that actually does the memo to say that Biden said things that he didn't mean, that's the one that's behind the curtain," Carey said during "Prime News" Monday. "This is indicative of what we've seen with this administration on so many different levels."

In Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Biden answered a reporter's question asking if the United States would respond militarily if China attacked Taiwan with a firm "yes," only to have his comment walked back by administration and military officials later.

"As the president said, our One China policy has not changed," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the Pentagon. "He reiterated that policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also highlighted our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to help provide Taiwan the means to defend itself. So, again, our policy is not changed."

Carey said that such gaffes have been frequent during Biden's tenure and makes him wonder who is running the show.

"Not just on the Taiwan or Russia or Ukraine [issues], but through every issue that we have, inflation, baby formula, you name it," he said.

Carey said that even if Biden were found incapable and removed from office for some kind of mental or health incapacity to do the job, putting Vice President Kamala Harris, or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in as president would be worse.

"The problem is, if you look at some of the things that the vice president has said, they're equally as bad in many cases, and then if you look at the way our Constitution is set up, then you go to Nancy Pelosi," he said. "I sure don't want Nancy Pelosi as president."

Carey said the best option would be to conduct oversight hearings once Republicans take back the majorities in the House and Senate after the midterm elections and keep the Biden administration honest until 2024.

He also said that he supports handling a Taiwan situation in the same way as things are being done in Ukraine after Russia invaded, by making sure they have the defensive support to defend themselves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

