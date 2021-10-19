Sen. Braun to Newsmax: Long Spending Bill Gridlock Means Dems Losing Power

Every day the spending bill gridlock continues means a "consolation" that less money will be spent, but Democrats are losing power with the ongoing disagreements about how much money to spend, Sen. Mike Braun said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"I never imagined it would take this long, because every day that they don't get it done, they lose political capital," the Indiana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I call it political entrepreneurialism out of Democrats and they generally get ahead of their skis."

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., are continuing to hold the line against the spending bill, and Braun said he's glad of that.

"But what if they had 55 senators?" he said. "This would have been a slam dunk along the lines of the Bernie Sanders plan, so every day it goes without getting it done, I think the consolation is it will be for less money. It does hurt them politically, but you've got to remember they already got 1.9 trillion through the rescue bill. We kind of forget about that. That's almost half as much as we spend in a normal year in and of itself."

Braun added that he hopes the discussions on the spending bill will keep lingering, but at the same time, he's worried about how much policy the Democrats will try to shove in the final bill.

"There's no doubt about it that they're going to wallop us with the Green New Deal and their other crown jewel, Medicare for all," said Braun. "That's why it's important for us to be engaged in the conversation."

