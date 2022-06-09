Sen. Braun to Newsmax: Pelosi Acting as Usual by Delaying Justice Safety Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "doing what she normally does" by keeping a bill to protect the Supreme Court justices waiting, even after an armed man was captured outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home early Wednesday, Sen. Mike Braun told Newsmax Thursday.

"If it's something she's interested in, like the Jan. 6 commission, [she's] going to pour the coals to it [and] keep it out there forever," the Indiana Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"Of course, that's coming to a crescendo, maybe this evening."

His comments came after Pelosi told reporters that justices already have security details and that "nobody is in danger over the weekend."

Braun noted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in March was on the steps of the Supreme Court, issuing warnings to Justices Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, but "all that stuff gets forgotten."

"It is critical if we can't have our Supreme Court justices feel safe in their own homes," Braun said.

He also pointed out that it still isn't known how a court draft document indicating a vote on a lawsuit that could mean overturning the Roe v. Wade decision got leaked.

But still, Pelosi will concentrate on her political agenda, which "in her mind is important," said Braun, but he doesn't think she can "squirm out of this one."

Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 committee hearings are heading for prime-time Thursday night, and he called that investigation a "diversion from the get-go."

"Everyone knew how it was going to play out, probably through the midterms because when you are so bad on the things that Americans care about, like when I drove through the north side of Indianapolis, gas was $5.15 last Friday," said Braun.

"It's averaging over five bucks across the country. That in and of itself is enough to put everybody out of office that has been directing the policies that cause it. This is a diversion. It's all they've got through the midterms."

