Sen. Braun to Newsmax: 'We Need to Have a Plan' for When GOP Retakes Congress

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Wednesday that "we need to have a plan" for when the GOP wins back majorities in Congress in November.

"We're going to win the House back. I think the Senate is now in play," the Hoosier State senator said during an appearance on Newsmax’s "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "We've talked about it before. What do we do with it when we get it back?"

"Are we going to just lay back, baseline this craziness as something we accept?" he continued. "Are we going to undo it? And then what are we going to put out there as a game plan if we want to win the presidency back in 2024?"

When reminded that President Joe Biden will still be in office, even if Republicans retake control of Congress in the November midterm elections, Braun laid out some potential mitigation steps the GOP could take.

"We'll put a tourniquet on crazy legislation by winning the House. We'll get back in the appointment business of only conservative judges and cabinet members. But we don't need to really look too far," he said. "Go back to pre-COVID. Look at what was working under (Donald) Trump. Get back to it."

Saying that the "tables turn in January of 2023," Braun emphasized the need for Republicans to be "as aggressive as what they (Democrats) have been from the moment Trump got elected."

In January, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said the GOP would focus on three investigations if it wins back the House in the midterms.

"The top three are the DOJ (Department of Justice), what they're doing to parents," Jordan said in a podcast interview at the time. "Priority No. 2, and equally as important, is the chaos that is now our southern border and has been that way for a year ever since Biden took office.

"We will do a joint investigation with the Oversight Committee ... in conjunction with Sen. (Rand) Paul and Sen. (Ron) Johnson on the origins of this (COVID-19), (Dr. Anthony) Fauci, and all the other things," he added of his third priority.

Braun seemed to agree with Jordan’s sentiment.

"A lot of what I'm going to be pushing for is stuff that we generally aren't comfortable with doing, but it better start with some of the investigations. It better start in January, and then we need to have a plan out there that counters a lot of the stuff that's been put in place in just a year and a half of damage with Biden at the helm."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!