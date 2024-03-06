Sen. Mike Braun to Newsmax: Biden's Secret Migrant Flights Illegal

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Newsmax Wednesday that the Biden administration’s recently revealed migrant flights should be the "icing on the cake" to oust President Joe Biden from the White House.

"I hope my fellow Republicans articulate this, are loud about it," Braun said during an appearance on Newsmax’s "The Chris Salcedo Show." "You keep doing it. This should just be the icing on the cake to get rid of Biden and another even year of him, let alone four. We need to litigate it well. You do a good job, some of us do.

"They think they can get by with anything and then take the narrative back, kind of paper over it, and then something like this comes up. It's shameful."

In addition to the massive influx at the southern border, a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by the Center for Immigration Studies revealed that the Biden administration has used secretive flights to transport migrants into the United States.

Last year alone, Customs and Border Protection reportedly approved secretive flights that transported 320,000 illegal immigrants from foreign countries into at least 43 different U.S. airports.

Braun said that the program is "not legal" and added that lawmakers "don’t know about it."

"That just broke recently," he said. "Calculate the cost of a plane ticket, even with a frequent flyer discount, of what that just cost the U.S. You can't even make up this stuff.

"This drops and they [the Biden administration] think they're going to be able to do fake stuff like say that we [Republican lawmakers] voted against on an immigration reform bill that would have baseline illegal immigration eight to 10 times where [former President Donald] Trump had it. They cannot get by with that stuff."

The Indiana Republican also said he agrees with the FBI’s assessment that another 9/11-style terror attack is imminent, given the number of unvetted people crossing into the U.S. with unknown intentions.

"Something is brewing out there," he said. "It's a question of when and how horrific it'll be. The other countries see this and they're flying into Mexico City with suitcases and coming across the border. Shameful.

"Biden had the same legislative template that Trump had. He undid everything. [This is] solely on his shoulders, and [DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas. You don't need to do anything other than enforce the law like Trump did. We better litigate that; hold them accountable because it's a travesty what's occurred."

