Gov. Braun to Newsmax: Ind. Redistricting Is 'National Issue'

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun on Newsmax, Thursday, urged state lawmakers to approve a new congressional map he argued is critical to broader national Republican goals.

Braun, a Republican, made the case on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" as Indiana's House prepared to vote on a plan he said could create two additional Republican-leaning districts.

The proposal would then move to the state Senate, where some Republican lawmakers have voiced opposition.

"This is a national issue that we got to weigh into from the electoral point of view," Braun said.

Braun cast the dispute as part of a wider effort to counter Democrat gerrymandering elsewhere, arguing Indiana Republicans should not hold back while blue states lock in advantages.

"We've now distinguished ourselves as the only state wanting to say, Hey, let's be principled when they've gerrymandered for decades," Braun said. "If we want to do that, we're ceding territory at the biggest level."

He also warned that inaction in Indianapolis could have consequences beyond Indiana, linking the map fight to Washington politics.

"It puts in jeopardy everything the Trump administration has been trying to do to change the dynamic," Braun said.

Braun criticized Republicans he described as resisting a tougher approach in today's political environment.

"It's a different dynamic now, and if we don't do it, we are ceding territory that gives us bad policy," Braun said.

Braun predicted the House would approve the proposal with broad support and urged the Senate to follow.

"It will happen tomorrow in the House and the Senate needs to get with it," Braun said.

Critics of the proposal have argued the map would divide Indianapolis among multiple districts and split communities of interest.

Braun rejected those objections, saying comparable moves have been made in other states and that Republicans should respond in kind.

The Senate is expected to take up the issue next week.

