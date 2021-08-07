Sen. Mike Braun to Newsmax: GOP 'Outmaneuvered From the Get Go'

Once the Senate passes the $1.2 trillion infrastucture bill, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., on Newsmax, says "buckle up, we're in for the so-called soft infrastructure," proving the big business of the U.S. government will show it is "run by the seat of its pants."

"Outmaneuvered from the get go," Braun told Saturday's "America Right Now." "You've got to remember Democrats are fast-footed. They love the business of the federal government, and [House Speaker] Pelosi was clear these things are linked."

Republicans are falling into a trap because so many Americans support commonsense investiments into roads and bridges, and Democrats are leveraging that for a 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation companion package, Braun added to host Tom Basile.

"We have our fingerprints and the stench of this 3.5 trillion on us if we go along with this bipartisan effort, because we need the infrastructure," he said.

"Then buckle up, we're in for the so-called soft infrastructure, which is $3.5 trillion of wish list that Dems have been hoping to have the opportunity for a long time to put into play."

Braun denounced using the "arcane process called budget reconciliation" to pass massive social welfare spending.

"You button this up," Braun continued, "everybody's going to feel warm and fuzzy" because it is "bipartisan," but we will be "ending with the same conclusion: We're going to borrow a ton of money and call it some type of infrastructure."

"Dems are selling the Kool-Aid that we can keep doing this, even at heightened level, so it's gotten to the point where it's beyond the pale."

Braun predicted it massive spending "budget and inflation bomb" will utlimately "turn into the ditch somewhere down the road, probably not too far away," because Congress has not done a budget in 20 years that we have adhered to.

"That is a broken process," Braun said, calling for real consideration of term limits and a balanced federal budget that Americans might eventually get on board with like they have with infrastructure, which projects to almost double the national debt from $18 trillion in 2018 when Braun took office, he said, to nearly $32 trillion after these spending packages.

"If you want to straighten this place out," Braun concluded, "the founders only made one mistake: They never imagined anybody would want to do this for a living."

Braun told Basile he has "term-limited myself," saying he only intends to serve one more term in the Senate after his 2024 reelection campaign.

