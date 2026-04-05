Baker to Newsmax: CIA Played Key Role in Rescue of Airman in Iran

The rescue of a second American serviceman in Iran underscores close coordination between U.S. forces and intelligence agencies, with former CIA officer Mike Baker telling Newsmax the mission reflects deep intelligence involvement and joint operational success.

"Well, first of all, thank God it did, and it worked out well, and this is what the military, combined with their intel partners, do so well," Baker said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"As far as the CIA's role in this goes, they've been involved in this conflict front and center since the start in terms of provision of intelligence, working with our liaison partners to try to improve intelligence gathering on Iran, which has always been a bit of a heavy lift," he added.

Baker said intelligence collection has improved due to expanded access and cooperation, though he declined to discuss operational specifics.

"It doesn't do us any good to talk about sources and methods or operational methodologies," Baker said. "I'll leave it at that and just say, thank God on this Easter Sunday that they were able to rescue the second crew member."

He added that locating and recovering the airman relied on well-practiced procedures and advanced capabilities.

"They've got signaling capabilities. They've got communications capabilities," Baker said. "They practice this constantly. They go through escape and evasion on a regular basis ... This is not something where it just happens and the pieces have to fall together. The search and rescue teams, this is what they do."

Baker emphasized the professionalism involved in the operation.

"You always have to hope for an element of luck, and we got it in this case," Baker said. "But you just can't say this often enough. You can't understate the professionalism of the people involved in this."

Former FBI agent Jonathan Gilliam highlighted the morale boost for U.S. forces and credited leadership and coordination across agencies.

"Well, first of all, I'd like to say how amazing it is that he was rescued on the day we celebrate the rise of Christ," Gilliam said. "Never giving up and understanding how well all of these forces are working together. This is a different military, it's a different CIA, it's a different FBI."

Gilliam said the coordination reflects strong command and control at the highest levels.

"The way that our military and all of these agencies are working together ... the way that everything is running so smoothly, and it comes down to the command and control, it's amazing," Gilliam said. "I can't imagine how the morale of the military right now and the morale of that pilot must just be soaring."

He also pointed to President Donald Trump's posture toward Iran, saying the U.S. is dictating the pace of the conflict.

"Whatever he decides is going to be the next step," Gilliam said. "He's in complete control. We are in control of the speed and veracity at which this fight occurs."

Gilliam said the U.S. now has the capability to sustain strikes and conduct targeted operations as needed.

"This is a true strike group on a scale we haven't seen in a long time," Gilliam said. "As this happens, as the bridges and the electrical grid goes down, it will be hell. They will not be able to move freely ... the morale of the Iranian military and people will start to diminish."

He added that sustained pressure would force Iranian forces into more exposed positions.

"The way we're moving in, this is the way we should be moving in a war against a nation that understands force like Iran," Gilliam said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com