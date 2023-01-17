Ex-CIA Baker to Newsmax: Don't Want 'Multitiered' Justice for Mishandling Docs

I don't want to see a "multi-tiered" justice system mishandle the Biden classified documents fiasco, former CIA officer Mike Baker told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on the Justice Department's handling of the event, Baker says, "I don't want to see a multi-tiered justice system that treats elites, or those at the top of the political heap, differently."

"The offense is the same," Baker continued. "So let's dole out justice and treatment in the same manner. I'm not saying that's going to happen: I don't think it will."

Appearing alongside Baker, former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, spoke to the public disclosure of the documents, which were allegedly found at the Biden Penn center in Washington, D.C., six days before the midterm election, and later reported on by CBS News on Jan. 9.

"That very well may be the case," Habba says in regard to Biden's lawyers stumbling across the top secret records. "I will say with these documents, you know, you have to have clearance. You have to have special clearance to be able to look for and handle top-secret documents."

After Habba's comment, Baker "chimed in, that "something doesn't add up."

"Having spent a long time over my adult life dealing with classification and classified documents: the process is well defined." But, Baker adds, even with a well-defined process, "there's a chaos within administrations, right? In terms of the transition process. And it always seems that that's what happened. Documents get moved. They get copied. They get placed in another file. They get swept up in boxes. Next thing you know, they're sitting next to your car."

While the process for transferring administrations' handling of classified documents shouldn't be this "dysfunctional," the former CIA officer adds that this event has "probably pushed back the timeline for President Biden to announce that he's going to run again for 2024."

Much speculation still surrounds many aspects of this story. According to a New York Post report, during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host posited the idea that Biden's own party is trying to get rid of him ahead of the 2024 election.

"My guess would be they're trying to get rid of him," Rogan said. But "[I] don't know jack s–t about politics."

