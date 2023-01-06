Ex-NFL Star Urlacher to Newsmax: Biden Lying About Border

Former NFL star Brian Urlacher said the Biden administration is blatantly lying about the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"You know that you see some things on TV from the administration saying that people aren't just walking across. No, they are just walking across, they're just literally getting dropped off a hundred feet from the border, at least the Yuma sector, and they're walking across, and then they get arrested, you know, they get processed," Urlacher, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member, told Newsmax's "American Agenda" last Friday.

"That's what all of our agents are spending most of their time on – processing the migrants. They can't be out doing their job because there's too many migrants coming across at one time so they have to process them and then they can't be patrolling the border.

"Then they get released two days later in the United States wherever they want to go. There's little kids getting dropped over the wall with – pinned on their chest – letters of what number to call or what location to take them to after they do get processed."

During an exchange with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy in August, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied that migrants were walking across the border.

"Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane. You say that's not OK. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay? Why?" Doocy asked.

"But that's not how it works," Jean-Pierre said.

"That's what's happening," Doocy fired back. "I know that's not what you guys want to happen. But that is what is happening."

"But that's not it's not like somebody walks over and-" Jean-Pierre reiterated.

"That's exactly what's happening," Doocy repeated.

Urlacher, who has visited the border, said it was easy to cross.

"We actually were on the Colorado River in a boat and saw six guys just kind of walk across into the United States right there in the middle of the day like it was nothing. They walk up, they get arrested, they get processed, they get released in two days. That's the process of getting into the United States."



Urlacher played for the Chicago Bears from 2000-12.

