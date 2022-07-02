×
Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Millions of More Migrants to Cross Border

Saturday, 02 July 2022 06:47 PM EDT

Millions of more migrants will cross the southern border into the United States this year illegaly after the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration can end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols policy, or as it's better known, the "Remain in Mexico" policy, Texas Republican Rep. Pete Sessions told Newsmax.

Appearing on "Saturday Agenda," Sessions says, "I anticipate we will have thousands of more pounds of fentanyl, of cocaine, of illegal drugs, coming in this country with millions more migrants expected for the rest of this year."

Earlier, Sessions mentioned how President Joe "Biden has chosen — since day one — to craft his own position to open up our border. And so the Supreme Court I believe, is erring on the side of the chief executive of the nation, and to the direction that they would choose to deal with the issue. Congress must speak."

According to Deseret News, the policy has been administered by the Department of Homeland Security since 2019. It sent migrants who reached the U.S. border, regardless of their country of origin, back into Mexico to await a decision in their immigration proceedings.

Saturday, 02 July 2022 06:47 PM
