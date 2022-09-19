Doug Mastriano to Newsmax: 'Every State's a Border State Now'

In light of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's busing of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Pennsylvania gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano told Newsmax that "every state's a border state now."

"Every state's a border state now ... but these hypocrite liberals don't want to have'em in their own backyard," Mastriano told "Prime News" in a Monday interview. "You know, the Obama house could have taken care of all these 48 or 50 immigrants.

"If they really cared about them, they would have helped them out. But instead, they want to dump them on working-class people who will pay the bills."

If elected governor Mastriano says, "on day one, [Pennsylvania] will no longer be a sanctuary state."

"We have 1,000 veterans living on the streets," he lamented. "We have about 15,000 kids waiting for foster care and adoption. That needs to be reformed, too, by the way. We have about 10,000 houses a year being a ripped away from mostly elderly because of ridiculous property taxes. So on day one, no longer a sanctuary state."

Mastriano adds, if illegal migrants are flown or bused into Pennsylvania, he would have the state police escort them back onto buses and escorted to the president's Delaware residence.

