Kari Lake to Newsmax: Countries Won't Take Migrants Back Because Biden 'Feeble'

Other countries won't take migrants back because President Joe Biden is "feeble," which is why Donald Trump is needed in the White House, Kari Lake, a Republican Senate candidate from Arizona, said on Newsmax.

"Why would they with Joe Biden? He's feeble. He doesn't know how to negotiate," Lake said Wednesday during an appearance on "Newsline." "He spends more time wondering how he's going to get his next ice cream cone. We need a president like Donald Trump, who other world leaders respect. I'll guarantee you on day one when Trump gets into office, Mexican president [Andrés Manuel López Obrador] will take his call, he will be able to get their military back to the border like they were doing under President Trump.

"Venezuela will either take the call, or we take the planeloads of people that are going to be coming back because President Trump is going to put his foot down and protect the people of this country. Joe Biden, on the other hand, created this whole mess, so he has no desire to fix it because this is part of his plan to destroy America."

Mexico in mid-March said it wouldn't accept the return of its citizens from Texas, saying the state's immigration law criminalizes migrants and encourages the separation of families and racial discrimination and profiling.

"Mexico recognizes the importance of a uniform migration policy and the bilateral efforts with the United States to ensure that migration is safe, orderly and respectful of human rights, and is not affected by state or local legislative decisions. In this regard, Mexico will not accept, under any circumstances, repatriations by the State of Texas," Mexico's Foreign ministry said.

Lake said Texas "absolutely" has the right to protect itself.

"The U.S. Constitution allows them to do that under Article I, Section 10, Clause 3. When the federal government fails to protect us in the event of an invasion, the states can take over and that's what we're starting to see a little bit of in Texas and, boy, the federal government is fighting back. … I'm glad that [Texas GOP Gov.] Greg Abbott is continuing along and saying, 'We're going to secure our border.' The states absolutely have the right and they have the duty to do this, and they should get busy right away."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com