Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Mar-a-Lago Search Politically Motivated

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., says the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was a politically motivated move just before the midterm elections.

“If you go back to the source reporting on that Washington Post article that said nuclear information as though there were warhead designs sitting at Mar-a-Lago, it was according to a person briefed on the matter, not even somebody who was there, not some high-level DOJ official,” Waltz said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.”

“This is how this garbage has happened for years against President Trump and it’s going to continue. In terms of getting to the bottom of it, that’s where we execute our oversight.

"I think if you’re going to see serious investigations and if [Attorney General] Merrick Garland is proven to do to the president what he did to parents I think you’re going to see impeachment proceedings.”

The FBI on Monday searched Trump’s Florida home as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House.

Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Waltz said there are more questions to be answered.

“What doesn’t make any sense is why was everyone talking and cooperating in June ... what changed in just a week? The president welcomed these agents in, was in full discussion with the DOJ.

"What became so critical, so dire to national security that they had to present this warrant, that they had to take this unprecedented offensive action? It doesn’t make any sense at all.”

The DOJ has been under pressure to explain the FBI raid and on Thursday Garland asked a federal court to unseal the warrant used to execute the search.

“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing,” said a motion filed in federal court in Florida on Thursday.

Waltz said Republicans will get to the bottom of it.

“Merrick Garland, clear your calendar because come November, we’re going to get to the bottom of this,” he told Newsmax.

