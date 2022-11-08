Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: GOP 'Significant Advantage' in Texas

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, doesn't have a Democratic Party opponent for his 19th Congressional District race in this election cycle. Independent Nathan Lewis represents Arrington's only competition on Election Day.

And yet, Arrington said that hasn't stopped him from actively discussing "pocketbook issues," or the "rampant crime" throughout the country, and also the "chaos" on the United States-Mexico border with Texas voters.

The Republicans are "listening to the American people, and we're responding by talking about things that matter to them," Arrington told Newsmax on Tuesday while appearing on "American Agenda."

Conversely, Arrington said "the Democrats are telling people what's important to them" — such as the Jan. 6, 2021 House investigations, the ongoing obsession with former President Donald Trump, or "the climate crisis that they have manufactured."

Arrington added: "There's a clear disconnect between Democrats [and the voters] in just about every state of the country, and that has given us tremendous momentum" for the midterms.

As part of that prospective surge, Arrington stated that Republicans have made great messaging progress among Latinos and Hispanics, along with independent voters and moderate Democrats.

"Things are looking great here [in Texas]," said Arrington. He added, "Republicans have a significant advantage in turnout" in the state.

Even without the built-in advantages of more registered Republicans, Arrington said his party has garnered the trust of most Texas residents, promoting a platform that supports personal freedoms and constitutional rights being protected, while also promising big changes with the southern border next year — if the GOP prevails.

"There will ... be a seismic political power shift in the Hispanic demographic, and ground zero for that is south Texas," said Arrington, while alluding to the Rio Grande River area in the state, one of the nation's most populated and dangerous entry points for migrants and human and drug traffickers.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!