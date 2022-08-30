×
Rep. Ken Buck to Newsmax: GOP Should Be More 'United Now, Than Ever'

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 10:32 PM EDT

Republicans should be "more united now than ever," Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"There's nothing that should unite Republicans more than Joe Biden and the socialist policies that are coming out of Congress," Buck told "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino.

"When you look at the border, if Republicans can't unite over what's happening at the border; if you look at the student loan forgiveness, if you look at inflation, if you look at the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Republicans should be more united now than ever."

Buck will be "shocked," if voters do not vote Republican during the midterm elections.

"This country needs to produce more energy," he continued. "We need to make sure that we lower the costs for everyday Americans and not tax Americans and not hire 87,000 new IRS agents to chase after hard-working Americans."

According to FiveThirtyEight's recent aggregate polling, Republicans are favored to win the majority of House seats in the upcoming midterms.

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 10:32 PM
