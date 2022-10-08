Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: GOP Majority Would Impeach DHS Secretary

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., the co-sponsor of HR 582, a bill that would allow for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, told Newsmax on Saturday that the legislation could pick up momentum in the House following a Republican win in the midterms.

Speaking on "America Right Now," Rosendale said, "The charges are that Mayorkas has been completely derelict in his duties and has violated his oath of office.

"He's constructed a plan to basically turn control of our southern border over to the cartels. And he's been very effective at it."

Rosendale said the "impeachment resolution is not just a political stunt. I really do believe that Secretary Mayorkas has demonstrated that he is hurting our nation. And Republicans have introduced legislation to actually fix the problems that we're facing on the southern border."

Mayorkas began serving as DHS secretary on Feb. 2, 2021. According to Customs and Border Protection data, the number of Southwest land border encounters for fiscal year 2022 has exceeded that of 2021.

In 2021, the total number of encounters was 1,734,686. But for 2022, the data, which goes only to August, indicates that the number of encounters so far has totaled 2,150,639.

In 2020, prior to Mayorkas' appointment, the total number of southwest land border crossings was 458,088.