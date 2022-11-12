×
Tags: midterms | 2024 | alejandro mayorkas | joe biden

Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: We Need to Work With Biden Admin

Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: We Need to Work With Biden Admin

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) speaks during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing with victims' family members and survivors of the Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas massacres on June 8, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Jason Andrew-Pool/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 12 November 2022 12:12 PM EST

Prefacing that he needs to be "careful" in his explanation, Texas Republican Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Saturday that the first order of business, pending a Republican majority in Congress, will be to work with the Biden administration.

"First order of business in January is we've got to make sure that what we're doing is trying to work with this administration," Sessions said on "Wake Up America."

"I want to be careful here when I say that. What we want to do is vet them on what they are attempting to do; because their policies, in our opinion, are not working. But we have to ask them. We need to ask DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas what is his plan ... "

Sessions concluded his thoughts on the GOP's plan of action following the midterms and added that "'24 is the prize. The prize is not now."

Prefacing that he needs to be "careful" in his explanation, Texas Republican Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Saturday that the first order of business, pending a Republican majority in Congress, will be to work with the Biden administration.
