Buddy Carter to Newsmax TV: Biden Admin Ignoring Trump's Success in Middle East

White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that the Trump administration did not do “anything constructive” to foster peace in the Middle East between Israel and the neighboring states is a typical example of the Biden administration wanting to do the opposite of what the Trump administration wanted to do, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax TV.

“They don’t want to give the Trump administration any credit for any of the success they had and, oh by the way in the Middle East, the Trump administration had many successes,” he said Wednesday during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“The Abraham Accords were the greatest success that we’ve had in peace accords in the Middle East in decades. The Trump administration stood by Israel. They pushed back on Iran. The success of the Trump administration in the Middle East are enormous. And again, this is nothing more than the Democrats just simply wanting to go against the Trump administration and do the opposite of the Trump administration.”

Psaki during a Tuesday press briefing said the peace proposal was “dead on arrival” and confirmed that President Joe Biden is not employing the same foreign policy and diplomatic strategies as his predecessor.

“We are not following the same tactics of the prior administration,” she said.

“The president has reinstated humanitarian assistance and security assistance to the Palestinians. That’s something that was stopped back in 2018 and we felt was not a constructive action by the prior administration,” Psaki added.

Carter said the U.S. must stand up to Iran and blamed Democrats for sending mixed messages.

“Georgia’s socialist senator Raphael Warnock has been sending mixed messages, AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) has tweeted out that we should not be rubber stamping arms sales to Israel and in fact plans to introduce a resolution to stop arms sales to Israel which is the worst thing we can do at this point,” he said.

“We have to stand with Israel. Israel is our friend. They’re the only democracy in the Middle East and we’ve got to make sure they remain there.”

The latest violence in the Middle East has followed a month of rising tensions in Jerusalem. At least 227 people in Gaza have been killed, including 64 children, and 1,620 have been wounded as of Wednesday afternoon. Israeli airstrikes and shelling have destroyed homes, roads and medical facilities across the territory.

