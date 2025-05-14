WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: middle east | trump | wilkie | saudi arabia

Wilkie to Newsmax: Trump Gives New Hope to Middle East

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 03:12 PM EDT

There has never been a leader like President Donald Trump, even Ronald Reagan, "who went to the Middle East and said, 'we need to give you new hope,'" Robert Wilkie, a former undersecretary for the Department of Defense, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Since the creation of Israel, the first approach of the United States, and for instance, Great Britain, to the Middle East has been military," Wilkie told "Newsline."

"There has never been a leader, even Ronald Reagan, who went to the Middle East and said, 'we need to give you new hope, we need to offer avenues of economic salvation, give you a better hope at life, concentrate on individual human rights and prosperity, and not get caught up in the nonsense of what we've seen with the Palestinian cause through entities like Hamas.'

"Let's give people hope instead of going right down the same road of death and destruction that we've seen for so long," he added.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 14 May 2025 03:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

