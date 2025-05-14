Wilkie to Newsmax: Trump Gives New Hope to Middle East

There has never been a leader like President Donald Trump, even Ronald Reagan, "who went to the Middle East and said, 'we need to give you new hope,'" Robert Wilkie, a former undersecretary for the Department of Defense, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Since the creation of Israel, the first approach of the United States, and for instance, Great Britain, to the Middle East has been military," Wilkie told "Newsline."

"There has never been a leader, even Ronald Reagan, who went to the Middle East and said, 'we need to give you new hope, we need to offer avenues of economic salvation, give you a better hope at life, concentrate on individual human rights and prosperity, and not get caught up in the nonsense of what we've seen with the Palestinian cause through entities like Hamas.'

"Let's give people hope instead of going right down the same road of death and destruction that we've seen for so long," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com