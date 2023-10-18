Sen. Ernst: Protests in Middle East Getting Out of Hand

Protests in the Middle East are "getting out of hand," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Wednesday on Newsmax.

Lebanon's Hezbollah denounced what the group said was Israel's deadly attack on a Gaza hospital and called for "a day of unprecedented anger" on Wednesday, as protests erupted outside the U.S. embassy in Beirut just hours after the incident.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, which fought a war with Israel in 2006, made the call for the day of protest in Beirut in a statement late on Tuesday, after Palestinian officials said hundreds of people were killed in the strike on the hospital.

"I'm very glad that we do have the forces to protect the embassy. It's extremely important that we are protecting those embassy personnel," Ernst said on "National Report."

"This is getting very out of hand across the Middle East with the protests and we see protests here in the United States, too. And while they haven't been as violent as what they're saying overseas, it is very concerning with the potential and the warnings that we've had coming from the FBI because of our loose border situation. So I'm very hopeful that this type of violence doesn't spill out of the Middle East and start hitting our own homeland."

Israel's military denied responsibility for the bombing, saying military intelligence suggested the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the enclave's Palestinian Islamic Jihad military group.

Islamic Jihad denied that any of its rockets were involved in the hospital blast.

Hundreds of Lebanese protesters, some waving Palestinian flags, gathered late into Tuesday night outside the U.S. embassy in response to the incident. Others gathered outside the French embassy in Beirut.

Ernst said Congress needs to "make sure that we are directing the Department of Defense with intelligence sharing with the Israelis and our partners across the Middle East, doing intelligence gathering and as well reconstituting the needs of the Israelis whether that is Iron Dome interceptors or other types of military munitions and platforms.

"It is really critical at this moment that there is absolutely no daylight between the United States and Israel, and we certainly need to make sure that we are using our own information spreading our tactics to make sure that we are correcting the record on the propaganda machine that's coming out of Hamas and, of course, their backers Iran," Ernst said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

