Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Middle East Near 'Golden Age' With Ceasefire

The newly announced two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran could mark a turning point for stability in the Middle East, raising the possibility of a broader peace agreement and more predictable global oil markets, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We've got an opportunity here to have the golden age of the Middle East," Carter said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early." "This is phenomenal what's been done here."

Carter credited President Donald Trump with helping bring the negotiations to this point.

"Well first of all, only Donald J. Trump could have pulled this off. Kudos to him. What a great victory," Carter said. "What president has gotten us this far? What president has gotten us to the point that we're at right now?"

Carter noted that while key details remain unresolved, the ceasefire represents the closest the U.S. and Iran have come to a potential agreement.

"There are a lot of details to be worked out. There's no question about that. We're not going to count our chickens before they hatch," Carter said. "But at the same time, we are closer now than we've ever been."

He added that the progress has already improved global security.

Oil prices fell sharply following the ceasefire announcement, dropping more than 17% to below $100 per barrel.

Carter said the development could signal longer-term stability if a broader agreement is reached.

"It's welcome news for all consumers. There's no question about that," Carter said. "All of this is going to stabilize oil prices in the future, because Iran will not be able to manipulate oil prices like they have in the past."

"They've used oil prices as a weapon, and they're not going to be able to do that," he added. "If we can get this peace treaty done, if we can stabilize this and stop them from manipulating the price of oil in the future, it will be more stable."

Despite the optimism, Carter said he is skeptical about Iran's reliability in honoring the ceasefire.

"Make no mistake about it, I trust them about as far as I can pick them up and throw them. No, I don't trust them," Carter said. "But at the same time, look, we got to make the effort. We've got to do everything we can to try and make this work."

He said the administration remains committed to pursuing an agreement while maintaining vigilance.

"We've got to always keep our eye on them. But at the same time, we've gotten further than we've ever been before," Carter said.

Turning to domestic issues, Carter criticized Democrats during the ongoing government shutdown and said Republicans are prepared to move forward with or without their support.

"The Democrats could[n't] care less whether you stand in lines at the TSA, at airports for hours," Carter said. "[Georgia Sen.] Jon Ossoff and the Democrats don't care about American citizens or the safety of American citizens."

"It looks as if we may be doing a reconciliation package," Carter added. "We can get it done, and we will get it done with or without the help of the Democrats and Jon Ossoff."

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