Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: Trump a True Leader Amid Mideast Clashes

President Donald Trump is "exercising executive leadership, statesmanship" with his messaging during the Israel-Iran military clashes, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday.

"Donald Trump is trying to prevent war, between Israel and Iran, and he's also trying to stop the war in Ukraine," Van Orden said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Donald Trump is doing what he got elected to do, and that is to be a fantastic leader. And I tell you what, the Iranian regime better listen. ... Iran got hit across their entire country and decimated their military forces.

"It's amazing what Israel did. And Tehran also has to understand this. They cannot handle a war with Israel by themselves. Imagine what would happen if they were foolish enough to attack us and the United States got directly involved in this."

Trump on Friday urged Iran to "make a deal, before there is nothing left" after Israel launched roughly 200 strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

