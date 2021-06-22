Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Big Tech' out to Get Conservatives'

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan criticized Big Tech on Newsmax, citing a letter he sent Microsoft, alleging that the tech corporation has been trying to suppress conservative thought and speech.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co." Jordan touted, "Do you believe in the First Amendment? Do you believe in free speech? Do you think Americans should be able to speak out in a political fashion and not be harassed for doing so or not be censored for doing so? Big Tech is out to get conservatives. Big tech has proven that...unfortunately, the legislation that the Democrats are bringing forward tomorrow, doesn't address that problem...I think it's gonna make the situation worse."

The legislation Jordan is referring to is a bipartisan package of five antitrust bills aimed at reigning in companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. However, Jordan believes that the legislation won't be enough to address concerns surrounding Big Tech's censoring of speech from conservatives and other Americans alike and would likely give too much power to the Federal Trade Commission.

Notwithstanding the broader scope of the five bills in question, Jordan's concern lies with the fact that Democrats excluded Microsoft from the antitrust bills set to be voted on by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Jordan waged concern that "when one of the sponsors of the legislation the Democrat chair of the antitrust subcommittee and judiciary, when he was asked about this, he said, 'well, this is going to be up to the FTC whether Microsoft is actually covered by the legislation the Democrats are bringing forward. Well, we'll just have to see.' But my concern is, as I said, before, when you have this censorship taking place, and then yet this legislation doesn't do anything but give more power to the FTC," which is chaired by Lina Kahn, "my guess is she probably had a big part in writing the legislation that now gives her all the power at the FTC, to further I think, come after conservatives and not address the problem that we all care about, which is the censorship."

One example of censorship Jordan's letter to Microsoft points to comes out of accounts that allege Microsoft is suppressing speech on LinkedIn related to "Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. In one case, LinkedIn removed a post about an official U.S. Senate committee report concerning Hunter Biden. In another case, LinkedIn censored a post by the former general counsel of the National Security Agency about Big Tech's suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal."