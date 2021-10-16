Micki Witthoeft to Newsmax: 'God Will Take Care of Nancy Pelosi'

Like Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller's call for Biden administration accountability that left him imprisoned, there is a protected class in Washington, D.C., that has House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left unaccountable for Ashli Babbitt's death Jan. 6, according to her mother Micki Witthoeft on Newsmax.

"Nancy Pelosi's largely responsible for my daughter's death," Witthoeft told John Tabacco in an exclusive interview on Saturday night's "Wise Guys."

"I'm not sure we'll ever see justice for Nancy Pelosi," she added. "She's a little cushioned, a little protected, a little in her private clubhouse, and she's older than dirt. So, I don't know if she's going to be alive long enough to receive justice.

"So, we'll see. God has news for her."

In contrast of Pelosi's cushion, a bleeding-out Babbitt was carried "upside down like they're draining out a beer," widower Aaron Babbitt told Newsmax earlier this year.

Witthoeft, who lamented Babbitt's beloved Air Force rejecting her on a military burial because she was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, told Tabacco she has made her peace with sickening reality that the one leader actually in charge of Capitol security and public safety is the one pointing law enforcement and Congress against anyone but herself.

"I probably shouldn't say on TV what I have to say to Nancy Pelosi," Witthoeft said. "God will take care of Nancy Pelosi, and I have to believe that in my heart. That's the only way I am able to go forward."

The pain of her daughter's death is only exacerbated by the anti-Trump vitriol that has portrayed her patriotic, Trump-loving, God-fearing daughter into a villain instead of a brave hero.

"In my heart, she's a hero," Witthoeft told Tabacco. "But I don't need everyone to see her that way. I just need people to know that she had goodness in her heart and she had patriotic thoughts in her heart and not insurrection."

Ultimately, Pelosi's failure to secure the Capitol led to the death of an unarmed, peaceful protester at the quick trigger of Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, Witthoeft said.

"I hate to wish bad on people, but it's hard for me not to," she said. "I believe Nancy Pelosi's largely responsible for my daughter's death. So, that being said, I wish nothing good for her.

"That's hard to say, because it's bad karma. I don't want to wish bad on people, but I'll make an exception in Nancy's case. I'll wish bad on Nancy."

