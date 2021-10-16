Micki Witthoeft to Newsmax: Like Ashli, Trump 'Never Really Treated With Respect'

Ashli Babbitt was "murdered" Jan. 6, but she died with love in her heart – love of country, former President Donald Trump, and even Newsmax – not "insurrection," according to her mother Micki Witthoeft.

"Whether you like Donald Trump, or don't like Donald Trump, he never really got treated with the respect that the office deserves," Witthoeft told John Tabacco in an exclusive interview on Saturday night's "Wise Guys." "This country never treated him with the respect of the office."

Trump, like Ashli, deserves better from America, according to Witthoeft.

Witthoeft's 35-year-old daughter was shot by a now-exonerated Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, but she was only peacefully protesting unarmed at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to share her love for America and Trump, says her mother.

"I've never seen anybody with the power to move people like he does," she said of Trump having led the movement to call for accountability at rallies in from his Save America PAC, asking "Who shot Ashli Babbitt?"

"So when he speaks on behalf of somebody people listen, so I do appreciate that."

Witthoeft wanted America also to know, in addition to the love in her daughter's heart when she was executed, Trump was "warm" and sympathetic to her daughter, her family, and the outrageous narratives surrounding her killing.

"She answered President Trump's call to go and protest the election, and that's because she felt like that's where she should be," Witthoeft said, lamenting the "libelous" narratives of Babbitt being a part of any "insurrection."

The anti-Trump, leftist media labels being put on a true American "hero" and "patriot" – and the "disrespect" of the Air Force denying her a military burial for having been a protester Jan. 6, Witthoeft said, are not unlike the same forces that never treated President Trump with respect and worked to elect Joe Biden under the guise of COVID-19 election protocols.

It was during the Trump campaign, Election Day, weeks of allegations of election fraud, and a complicit media politicking for a President Joe Biden that all combined to inspire Ashli to not only be at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but first share the Newsmax app with her mother, she added.

"The only reason I have the Newsmax app is because of Ashli," Witthoeft said. "She liked to express her opinion about a lot of things.

"'Mom, you've got to get this Newsmax app,'" she recalled being told a year ago.

"I have Newsmax because of Ashli," she concluded. "She loved you guys. She loved Newsmax."

