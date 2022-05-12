Rep. Moolenaar to Newsmax: Baby Formula Shortage a 'Life-And-Death' Matter

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., doesn't mince words when discussing the urgency of solving America's baby formula shortage.

On Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." Thursday, the Michigan Republican said that "all parents should be concerned about [the shortage]," while noting that 67% of newborns require baby formula in their first three months.

"To have this kind of shortage is really a health risk, a risk to families. We certainly don't want people making their own formula — that's a danger."

Earlier this week, Newsmax chronicled the data release from Datasembly, which revealed that 40% of stores in the United States are out of stock with baby formula — compared to just 29% from March.

Also, states such as Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas have already reached a "crisis point" with baby formula shortages, reporting out-of-stock rates at or near 50%.

The initial news probably came as a shock to some Americans, including some U.S. senators on Capitol Hill. But Moolenaar, a House Appropriations Committee member, understood the gravity of the situation.

What factors led to the shortage?

Speaking with "Spicer & Co." co-hosts Sean Spicer and Jenn Pellegrino, Moolenaar attributed it to "many supply-chain problems" in the Biden administration, labor shortages from back in January, and the Food and Drug Administration shutting down a food-processing plant in Sturgis, Michigan, that became the subject of an FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigation, amid reports of contaminated formula potentially being linked to the deaths of two infants.

"The plant's back up and running after a long delay," said Moolenaar, who has been referred to as the 'chemist-congressman' in some circles. "But now, it's going to be weeks for the formula to get back on the [store] shelves.

"This is something the Biden administration should be working on 24/7. The FDA commissioner [Dr. Robert M. Califf] should make this his top priority," said Moolenaar, while adding the House Agriculture subcommittee will have a hearing on this vital issue next week.

Moolenaar hopes the above suggestion gets taken seriously, but there's no guarantee of that with the Biden administration, he said.

The congressman used the word "disaster" on separate occasions when assessing the White House's handling of the U.S. economy, along with the chaos at the southern border.

Moolenaar also wasn't impressed with President Joe Biden's previous approaches to countering supply shortages, endorsing unlawful vaccine mandates, paying people not to work during the pandemic and now, apparently, stocking the shelves with baby formula at the U.S.-Mexico border — essentially giving migrants access to America's dwindling supply.

"[The Biden administration is] going to have to act quickly" in terms of accessing the Defense Production Act to produce more baby formula in a compressed timeline, "because this is a life-and-death matter with families."

